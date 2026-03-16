Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,197,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,395,000 after acquiring an additional 715,223 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27,979.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,565,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 605,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

More Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Article Title

Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Article Title

Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Article Title

Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Article Title

Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by director Ricky D. Hessling: two recent sales (1,810 shares at ~$224.78 on Mar 11 and 1,037 shares at ~$229.08 on Mar 12) reduced his stake materially — such disclosures often pressure sentiment even when sales are routine. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $226.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.