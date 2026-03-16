Flywire Corporation $FLYW is Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,917 shares during the quarter. Flywire makes up approximately 2.5% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $56,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,014 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 2,129,514 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,289,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Flywire by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,851,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 456,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Flywire Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.96 million. Flywire had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 374,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,744.33. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 181,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $2,562,862.15. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,625,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,193,877.35. This represents a 1.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 251,112 shares of company stock worth $3,477,834 and sold 39,315 shares worth $573,620. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Flywire from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flywire from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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