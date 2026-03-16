Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Raises Stake in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares during the quarter. Pharvaris makes up 65.3% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.09% of Pharvaris worth $119,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 2,741,600.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHVS. Leerink Partners set a $38.00 price target on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Pharvaris N.V. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Pharvaris Profile

(Free Report)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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