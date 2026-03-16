Earnest Partners LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,315 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,409,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,588,000 after buying an additional 499,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 140,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 353,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna set a $34.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.0%

Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Further Reading

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