iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,309 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $417,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,589,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,737,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,525,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $195.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

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