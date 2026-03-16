Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,860 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $176,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,228 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,204 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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