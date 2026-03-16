Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $41,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 150.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 93,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $733.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $691.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.81. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $450.13 and a 1 year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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