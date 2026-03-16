Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $13.58 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 235,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 255.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $90.64 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $1,707,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,902,477.02. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $9,900,522. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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