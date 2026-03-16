Focus Partners Wealth Has $569.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,471,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Focus Partners Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $569,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 164,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,071,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Croban raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $60.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Further Reading

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