Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Sold by Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,575,000 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,276.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 34.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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