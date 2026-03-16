Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

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Matson Price Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. Matson has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $851.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,524 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $421,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,463.48. The trade was a 51.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 13,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,150,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,067.34. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,602. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 124.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

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Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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