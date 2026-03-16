Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 68,078 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,078 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $292,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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