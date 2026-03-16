CSM Advisors LLC Has $54.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CSM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $283.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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