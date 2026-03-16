ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 4.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $156,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,345.69 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,380.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $529.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

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ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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