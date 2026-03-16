Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,126 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 12th total of 1,533 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 254,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

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Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

PBE stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $244.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

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