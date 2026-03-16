KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 26,015 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,436,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after buying an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,784,000 after buying an additional 583,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $472.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.26 and a 200-day moving average of $512.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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