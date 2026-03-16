iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Boosted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $665.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $689.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.52.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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