Calydon Capital Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Calydon Capital lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 741.3% in the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPM opened at $283.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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