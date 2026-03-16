Centiva Capital LP Takes $864,000 Position in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Smithfield Foods by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 157,155 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 345,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter.
Smithfield Foods Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:SFD opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smithfield Foods
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.
Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.
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