Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases New Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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