CSM Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,573,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,432,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,014,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 35.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 550,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 143,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 525,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Copa Stock Down 1.8%

CPA stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $156.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

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About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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