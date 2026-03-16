CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 11,185 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1,086.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 234,470 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Terex by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 47.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Terex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Terex’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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