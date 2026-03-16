Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,568 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 2,224.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.88 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ambev from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company’s core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

See Also

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