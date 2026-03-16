Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $7.78 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $276.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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