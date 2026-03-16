Insider Buying: Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Acquires $19,687.36 in Stock

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Mckinney acquired 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $19,687.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,920. This trade represents a 44.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tiptree Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $614.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Tiptree Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree Financial by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 422.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIPT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tiptree Financial has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

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