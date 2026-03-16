Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $36,310.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $36,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 79,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,301.80. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 13th, Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $42,165.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $70.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,821.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 39,178 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after buying an additional 163,937 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting ANI Pharmaceuticals

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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