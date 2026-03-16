Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $36,310.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $36,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 79,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,301.80. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $42,165.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $70.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals
Key Stories Impacting ANI Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting ANI Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks/analyst bullishness — A Zacks piece highlights ANIP among four biotech names to watch for upside in 2026, citing new drug approvals and pipeline progress. Another Zacks story notes the consensus of Wall Street analysts implies roughly a 44.8% upside in ANIP, which could support buying interest if fundamentals continue to improve. 4 Biotech Stocks to Watch for Potential Upside in 2026 Analysts See a 44.84% Upside in ANI (ANIP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market coverage piece — Yahoo published a “sizing up” note after a recent share-price pullback that reviews valuation and technicals; such coverage can attract traders looking to buy a dip but doesn’t itself guarantee direction. Sizing Up ANI Pharmaceuticals After Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears non‑informative — a March note shows effectively zero reported short interest (and a 0.0 days-to-cover), suggesting short activity is not currently driving the move. This item is ambiguous given the odd/empty figures provided.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several insiders disclosed open-market sales this week: VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares (avg ~$72.62; SEC filing), insider Christopher Mutz sold 3,162 shares (avg ~$71.64; SEC filing), and SVP Thomas Rowland sold 4,772 shares (avg ~$74.91; SEC filing). Combined, these disclosures show executives trimming positions and likely contributed to downward pressure on the stock today. Meredith Cook Form 4 Christopher Mutz Form 4 Thomas Rowland Form 4
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.
ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.
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