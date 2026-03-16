DBV Technologies Details VIASKIN Peanut BLA Timeline, Launch Plan at Citizens Life Sciences Conference

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) outlined its late-stage plans for VIASKIN Peanut and its broader epicutaneous immunotherapy platform during a presentation at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference, with CFO Virginie Boucinha and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Trapp detailing regulatory timelines, clinical results, and early commercial strategy.

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Focus on epicutaneous immunotherapy and early treatment

Management described DBV as a French-based late-stage biotechnology company focused on food allergies, an area it said has been underdeveloped despite significant unmet needs tied to quality of life, healthcare costs, and the risk of life-threatening reactions. The company’s approach is epicutaneous immunotherapy using its VIASKIN platform, which applies small amounts of allergen through a skin patch. Trapp said allergen exposure via the skin is intended to be picked up by antigen-presenting cells and presented through regulatory T cells, with the goal of desensitization.

Two BLA filings planned; age groups treated as separate products

DBV’s primary focus is peanut allergy, which Trapp said is ubiquitous and typically persistent—he cited that about 80% of patients do not grow out of the allergy. The company is emphasizing treatment in younger children, describing ages 1 to 7 as a “window of opportunity” in which immunotherapy tends to have more profound effects than later treatment.

DBV plans to pursue two separate biologics license applications (BLAs) for VIASKIN Peanut across two pediatric age groups. Boucinha said the FDA considers the 1-to-3 and 4-to-7 indications as different products, which she characterized as an advantage because it creates “two opportunities” for market entry.

Ages 4 to 7: The company said it plans to file a BLA before the end of the second quarter, with Boucinha noting the team is actively preparing both the clinical and CMC sections.

The company said it plans to file a BLA before the end of the second quarter, with Boucinha noting the team is actively preparing both the clinical and CMC sections. Ages 1 to 3 (toddlers): Boucinha said this BLA is on an accelerated approval pathway supported by the company’s Phase 3 EPITOPE efficacy and safety study, along with an additional six-month safety study called COMFORT designed to meet ICH expectations for 600 patients on active treatment for six months.

Boucinha said the COMFORT study is intended as a “check-the-box” requirement and that DBV does not expect new safety findings, noting the FDA did not identify significant safety signals from EPITOPE. She also described a busy 18-month period ahead, including expected BLA acceptance for the 4-to-7 group, completion of the COMFORT study, submission of the toddler BLA, potential approvals, and commercial launches.

Clinical data: response rates, threshold shifts, and safety profile

Trapp said more than 1,600 patients have been treated with VIASKIN Peanut across studies, representing over 1.1 million “patch years.” Discussing one-year efficacy results under FDA responder criteria, he pointed to the Phase 3 VITESSE study, where 47% of patients in the active arm met responder criteria versus 15% on placebo. He added that the result exceeded the FDA’s lower bound threshold and was statistically significant.

Trapp also said open-label extensions out to 3 to 5 years across studies show outcomes “progressively” improving with continued treatment. He highlighted additional analyses presented at AAAAI looking at movement between eliciting dose thresholds, citing that five out of six children in the active arm increased their threshold from 10 mg to 30 mg, which he framed as meaningful risk reduction. He contrasted that with placebo, where he said one out of four children became more sensitive over time.

On safety, Trapp described a consistent profile with low anaphylaxis rates, citing 0.5% (two children) and stating both continued in the study. He said local application-site reactions were the most common, generally mild to moderate and often resolving over the first few months, and that topical corticosteroids can be used to manage them.

Commercial approach: allergists as primary prescribers, pediatricians as secondary target

Trapp said DBV expects allergists to be the primary prescribers at launch, noting that allergists currently manage roughly six out of ten children in the company’s prevalent population. DBV also plans non-personal promotion to pediatricians, particularly in areas without allergists.

Management described the daily regimen as a patch applied between a child’s shoulder blades. Boucinha said the therapy is designed to “retrain” the immune system through daily exposure to a minuscule peanut protein dose via the lymphatic system. Trapp said each patch contains 250 micrograms—about 1/1000th of a peanut—delivered daily.

DBV also discussed rollout logistics. Trapp said treatment could begin at or near the time of diagnosis, potentially with samples used in-office and an education period for parents. He said there would likely be an hour waiting period after the first application. After initiation, he described the product as a prescription shipped through a specialty pharmacy for at-home use, with follow-up visits potentially used to monitor biomarkers such as IgE and IgG4 or to assess outcomes.

Market sizing, competition, and finances

On prevalence, Trapp estimated approximately 100,000 children per annual age cohort are diagnosed with peanut allergy, equating to about 670,000 children ages 1 to 7. He said most patients currently rely on avoidance and epinephrine.

Trapp contrasted VIASKIN Peanut with XOLAIR, describing XOLAIR as an IgE-suppressing approach that is “not disease modifying,” and said claims data suggest it is used more often in teenagers and older patients than in the 1-to-7 group, in part because it is administered by injection and there is uncertainty about long-term IgE suppression in very young children. He also discussed challenges seen with oral immunotherapy (including PALFORZIA), citing office-capacity constraints and complexity, and said DBV believes a non-invasive, at-home patch could fit the needs of families seeking a safer and more practical option.

On pricing, Trapp said DBV is still conducting work and will not decide until it sees the final label and completes additional market research, emphasizing a goal of broad access.

Boucinha said the company expects its current resources to fund the U.S. launch of VIASKIN Peanut for ages 4 to 7, and that capital allocation priorities include building commercial inventory and a commercial organization while continuing R&D. She said DBV is preparing to initiate a Phase 2b program for a VIASKIN cow’s milk candidate as the next pipeline product. Regarding liquidity, Boucinha cited approximately EUR 300 million in cash based on Q3 pro forma figures plus proceeds from an at-the-market facility opened in late 2025 and the second tranche of a 2025 financing completed in late December 2025 and January 2026, before accounting for Q4 and Q1 cash burn.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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