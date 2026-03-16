Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $9.43 Million in RLI Corp. $RLI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.16% of RLI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Down 0.3%

RLI stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.50.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $465.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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