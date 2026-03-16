Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBNK. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 165,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CBNK stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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