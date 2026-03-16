Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Position Boosted by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 589,323 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 580,062 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Stephen Andrew Coley sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $30,964.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,653.60. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $88,838.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,084.10. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $334,558. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.98 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

Further Reading

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