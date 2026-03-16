Analyzing Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Cleantech Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 4.71% 9.60% 4.61% Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Regal Rexnord and Cleantech Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus target price of $227.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Cleantech Solutions International.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleantech Solutions International has a beta of -2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 378% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Cleantech Solutions International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $5.93 billion 2.09 $279.50 million $4.20 44.40 Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Cleantech Solutions International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

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Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Cleantech Solutions International

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Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

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