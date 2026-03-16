CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,221,000 after buying an additional 1,507,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,185.44. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The company had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.