Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,800 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $241.71 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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