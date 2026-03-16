Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,800 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,525,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,740,000 after buying an additional 163,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,710,000 after buying an additional 1,406,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

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Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and growth outlook: Credo reported a record quarter with a sizable EPS and revenue beat, plus high margins and strong year‑over‑year revenue growth — a key reason investors have been bidding the stock up. Credo Technology Soars on Record Earnings and Growth

Strong quarterly results and growth outlook: Credo reported a record quarter with a sizable EPS and revenue beat, plus high margins and strong year‑over‑year revenue growth — a key reason investors have been bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Product visibility at OFC 2026: Credo will showcase optical solutions for AI scale‑out fabrics at the OFC conference, highlighting demand exposure to AI/datacenter customers that can support revenue growth. Credo to Showcase Optical Solutions for AI Scale-Out Fabrics at OFC 2026

Product visibility at OFC 2026: Credo will showcase optical solutions for AI scale‑out fabrics at the OFC conference, highlighting demand exposure to AI/datacenter customers that can support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/BRI commentary bullish on long‑term thesis: A recent Seeking Alpha piece highlights growing hyperscaler adoption, ~88% AEC market share, and an R&D/sampling pipeline (next‑gen 1.6Tb AECs and active cables) that could drive material revenue recognition in FY2027 — supporting a constructive investment case. Credo: Meltdown’s A Gift – Growing Hyperscaler Adoption, Robust R&D/Sampling Cadence

Analyst/BRI commentary bullish on long‑term thesis: A recent Seeking Alpha piece highlights growing hyperscaler adoption, ~88% AEC market share, and an R&D/sampling pipeline (next‑gen 1.6Tb AECs and active cables) that could drive material revenue recognition in FY2027 — supporting a constructive investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short‑interest entries show 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; this should be treated as neutral until clarified.

Short interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short‑interest entries show 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; this should be treated as neutral until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by senior executives may create short‑term pressure: CEO William Brennan sold a total of 68,016 shares on March 11 (multiple filings) and CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares the same day. These disclosures can trigger investor concern about insider liquidity or timing, even though insiders still hold large positions. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 and CTO Form 4

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,832,502 shares in the company, valued at $233,992,180.38. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,448,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,845,497.01. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $62,835,745 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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