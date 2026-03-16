CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 719,941 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaalco Energy were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 810.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vaalco Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Vaalco Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $7.30 price target on Vaalco Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vaalco Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.30.

Vaalco Energy Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of EGY opened at $5.39 on Monday. Vaalco Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $561.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Vaalco Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

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