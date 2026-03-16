CSM Advisors LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

In other news, SVP Michael Sluiter sold 9,933 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,085,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,800. The trade was a 45.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Hodges sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $3,533,228.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,261.10. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 893,835 shares of company stock valued at $182,476,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $197.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $398.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million.

Gulfport Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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