Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $6.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $123,064.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 833,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,821.06. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,864 shares of company stock worth $3,909,736. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.16. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Navitas Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: New products + manufacturing push — Navitas unveiled two 1200V SiC MOSFET packages designed for AI data centers, grid and industrial electrification and announced a manufacturing partnership to scale next‑gen production; this underpins the company’s strategic pivot to higher‑value markets. A Look At Navitas Semiconductor Valuation

New products + manufacturing push — Navitas unveiled two 1200V SiC MOSFET packages designed for AI data centers, grid and industrial electrification and announced a manufacturing partnership to scale next‑gen production; this underpins the company’s strategic pivot to higher‑value markets. Positive Sentiment: GeneSiC product and CFO news lifted sentiment — The launch of 5th‑generation GeneSiC SiC devices and the appointment of a new CFO triggered a multi‑day rally and heavy volume as traders repositioned around growth narrative and execution. Navitas Stock Soars 25% Following CFO Appointment and GeneSiC Launch

GeneSiC product and CFO news lifted sentiment — The launch of 5th‑generation GeneSiC SiC devices and the appointment of a new CFO triggered a multi‑day rally and heavy volume as traders repositioned around growth narrative and execution. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement — Jim Cramer commented that Navitas has “really great technology” that could translate into stronger earnings, a visibility boost for retail/institutional interest. Jim Cramer on Navitas Semiconductor

High-profile endorsement — Jim Cramer commented that Navitas has “really great technology” that could translate into stronger earnings, a visibility boost for retail/institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Large call buying (reported ~82,851 calls) suggests speculative bullish positioning and higher short‑term volatility; watch open interest/expiry for directional risks. Navitas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading

Unusual options flow — Large call buying (reported ~82,851 calls) suggests speculative bullish positioning and higher short‑term volatility; watch open interest/expiry for directional risks. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and coverage pieces highlight upside case — Several outlets note a strong one‑year run and argue the AI/high‑power pivot supports further gains, but these are narrative‑driven rather than new financial-proof points. 309% Gain in One Year

Momentum and coverage pieces highlight upside case — Several outlets note a strong one‑year run and argue the AI/high‑power pivot supports further gains, but these are narrative‑driven rather than new financial-proof points. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price target & ratings pressure — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $7 price target (~30% below current levels), which could cap upside until clearer revenue/earnings progress is shown. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Neutral on NVTS

Analyst price target & ratings pressure — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $7 price target (~30% below current levels), which could cap upside until clearer revenue/earnings progress is shown. Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term fundamentals — Most recent quarterly results show negative EPS, negative net margin and steep year‑over‑year revenue decline; the company remains unprofitable and execution on scaling advanced SiC production will be key.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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