WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Financial Survey

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Netflix and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Netflix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 0 14 34 2 2.76 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Netflix presently has a consensus target price of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Netflix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $45.18 billion 8.91 $10.98 billion $2.53 37.67 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Netflix and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

Netflix has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 6.47, suggesting that its stock price is 547% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 24.30% 43.26% 20.36% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -26.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netflix beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.