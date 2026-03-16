Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.6786.

GROY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Gold Royalty in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gold Royalty from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Trading Down 2.9%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $3.95 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $868.96 million, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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