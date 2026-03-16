Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $47,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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