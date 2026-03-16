Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $214.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

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