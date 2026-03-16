Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE PM opened at $174.52 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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