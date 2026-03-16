Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,415 and last traded at GBX 3,412.93, with a volume of 241504359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,367.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,066.67.

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Shell Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market cap of £192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,878.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,788.22.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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