Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 27,097 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $55.25 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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