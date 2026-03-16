Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novartis from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $153.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $170.46. The company has a market cap of $324.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $4.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 306.0%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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