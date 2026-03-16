Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.61 and last traded at GBX 2.61. Approximately 897,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,029,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.32.

Amigo Stock Up 12.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

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Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Amigo had a negative return on equity of 450.00% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amigo

About Amigo

In other Amigo news, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 1,416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £14,166.66. Also, insider Nicholas Beal acquired 3,666,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £36,666.69. Insiders have purchased 5,815,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,885 in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

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