Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,259,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,084,000 after buying an additional 4,952,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,652,000 after buying an additional 2,061,536 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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