Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,849,789 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 12th total of 1,564,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ACTG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Acacia Research from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACTG
Acacia Research Stock Up 0.2%
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.
The company’s activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.
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