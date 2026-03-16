Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,296,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $282.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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