Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Stock Holdings Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,465,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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